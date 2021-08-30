Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.84. 1,284,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,326,730. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.