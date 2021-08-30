Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $112.69. 194,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,594. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

