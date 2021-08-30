Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 94,476 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $623,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

