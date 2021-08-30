Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $27.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.34% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $27,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

