Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $30.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $52.50. 151,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.