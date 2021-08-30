Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.86. 14,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.