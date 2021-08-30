Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 1.42% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. 5,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

