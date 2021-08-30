Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases Shares of 4,163 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.32. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,993. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

