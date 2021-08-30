Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.10% of PRA Group worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PRA Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PRA Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRAA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,110. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

