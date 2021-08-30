Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $34.07. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.51. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.