Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $124.88. 15,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

