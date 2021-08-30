Salzhauer Michael Acquires 11,907 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. SmartFinancial comprises about 1.1% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.67% of SmartFinancial worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $24.99. 38,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,880. The company has a market capitalization of $377.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.