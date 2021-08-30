Salzhauer Michael Has $1.03 Million Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.10% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,896,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.57. 86,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

