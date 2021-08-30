Salzhauer Michael Makes New Investment in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Virginia National Bankshares comprises 0.9% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.94% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $7,215,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $5,093,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $940,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VABK traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.20. 3,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.38 million and a PE ratio of 16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

