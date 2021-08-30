Salzhauer Michael Purchases 5,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for about 1.4% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.17% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,482. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

