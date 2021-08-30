Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.99

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 25724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

