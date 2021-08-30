Sandbridge X2 Corp’s (NYSE:SBIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 6th

Sandbridge X2’s (NYSE:SBIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Sandbridge X2 had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Sandbridge X2 stock opened at $9.95 on Monday.

