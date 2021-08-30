SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Up 39.2% in August

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 768,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SD stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a P/E ratio of 958.96 and a beta of 3.32. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $179,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 123,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 257.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 300,119 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.