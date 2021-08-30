Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in August

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SNPHY stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.64. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,746. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04.

SNPHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

