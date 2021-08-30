Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in August

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SNPHY stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.64. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,746. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04.

SNPHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.