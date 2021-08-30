Satovsky Asset Management LLC Sells 41,118 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.