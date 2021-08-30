Saunders International Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Saunders International alerts:

Saunders International Company Profile

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of steel bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.