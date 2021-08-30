Saunders International Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Saunders International Company Profile
