Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.44% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

