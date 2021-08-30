Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 316,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $57.30. 7,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.