Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 420,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,965. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.81.

