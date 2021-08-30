Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Reduced by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $54.97. 420,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,965. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.81.

