Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.95

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.95 and last traded at $156.95, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

