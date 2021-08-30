Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.22. The company had a trading volume of 206,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

