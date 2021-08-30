Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Raised by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 64,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,705. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

