Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 313,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $80.51.

