Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP remained flat at $$63.61 during midday trading on Monday. 2,724,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,989. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00.

