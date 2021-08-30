Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.18

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 1309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

