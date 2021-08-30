Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,967 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. 1,203,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

