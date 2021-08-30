Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.87. 35,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

