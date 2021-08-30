Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 301.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.63. 577,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,784. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

