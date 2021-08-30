Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

