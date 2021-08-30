Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,816. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. Research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

