Scott Andrew Smith Sells 33,244 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,335,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCAB traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $40.47. 171,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,486. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after buying an additional 820,538 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,052,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BioAtla by 280.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BioAtla by 4,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 364,924 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

