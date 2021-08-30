Scrypta (LYRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Scrypta has a market cap of $90,552.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,818,115 coins and its circulating supply is 18,018,115 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

