SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $337.34

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $337.34 and last traded at $331.00, with a volume of 69617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

