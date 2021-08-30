Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.45 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

