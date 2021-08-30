Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Sealed Air worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.