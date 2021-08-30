Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

