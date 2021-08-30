Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock.
AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.
Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.
In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.