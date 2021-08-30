Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $51.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.