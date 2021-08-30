Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Limoneira’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Limoneira in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

LMNR opened at $16.60 on Monday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $293.57 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Limoneira by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804 in the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.