Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SEEMF opened at $0.15 on Monday. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

