Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 5%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 5,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 456,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

