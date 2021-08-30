SelectQuote, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Shares of SLQT opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

