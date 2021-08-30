SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker Acquires 117,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SLQT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.89. 7,153,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $4,640,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $629,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.