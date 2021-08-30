SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Acquires $2,035,500.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,153,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.