SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Raffaele Sadun Acquires 95,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,649. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
