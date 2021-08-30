SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Raffaele Sadun Acquires 95,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,649. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

